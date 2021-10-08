Spirit Airlines announces new daily fights from Myrtle Beach to New Hampshire

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Spirit Airlines announced new flights to the Granite State on Friday.

The low-cost carrier will begin daily, nonstop service between the Myrtle Beach International Airport and the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport beginning April 20, 2022, according to a press release.

“New nonstop service to Manchester-Boston Regional Airport is exciting news for both our local population and visitors. Demand for travel to/from the Grand Strand and markets throughout New England has continued to improve over the years and this new nonstop route will help meet that growing demand,” said Scott Van Moppes, Director of Airports. “We’re delighted to be able to offer customers even more choices for their travels in 2022 and we thank Spirit for their continued commitment to the Grand Strand.”

