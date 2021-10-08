No. 15 Coastal Carolina tops Arkansas State behind career nights for McCall, Likely

JONESBORO, Ark. (WMBF) - For all the talk of injury concerns surrounding Coastal Carolina this week, it certainly didn’t slow them down.

The No. 15 Chanticleers remained unbeaten with a 52-20 win over Arkansas State on Thursday, rallying behind career nights for quarterback Grayson McCall and wide receiver Isaiah Likely.

McCall threw for a new career-high 365 yards in the win along with four touchdowns, with Likely hauling in each one to set a new career-high of his own. The senior wideout caught eight total passes for 232 yards, both are also single-game highs.

It was also a sign that Coastal’s signal-caller is showing no signs of slowing down after he was pulled out of the second half of Saturday’s win over Louisiana Monroe as a precaution.

TURNING POINT

The tone of the game was set in Coastal’s favor early on.

After starting a drive from their own 1-yard line following an Arkansas State punt, McCall and Likely hooked up for their first scoring connection of the night on the second offensive snap for the Chants.

Coastal went on to score 31 unanswered points, blanking the Red Wolves through the entire first half.

DON’T CALL IT A COMEBACK

A pair of Chanticleers also made their respective returns in the win.

Senior running back Shermari Jones racked up 113 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries in his first game since Sept. 18′s win over Buffalo.

Coastal kicker Massimo Biscardi also made his first appearance since the Buffalo game, hitting all of his PAT attempts and a 19-yard field goal.

EXCLAMATION POINT

Arkansas State wouldn’t go down quietly coming out of halftime. The Red Wolves strung together back-to-back scoring drives in the third quarter and another in the fourth to make it a 38-20 game.

After punting on back-to-back possessions, the Chants responded in the fourth with a 64-yard touchdown run from Reese White and a 67-yard scamper by backup quarterback Bryce Carpenter.

The “Black Swarm” defense also came the game’s only turnover later in the fourth, as CJ Brewer caught a tip drill to put the Chants’ offense back on the field. Brewer also came up with a sack, while Silas Kelly led the defense with six total tackles on the night.

OTHER NOTES

- The win marks Coastal’s 11th straight conference win.

- The Red Wolves’ first score, a 15-yard pass from Layne Hatcher to Corey Rucker that came midway through the third quarter, was the first passing touchdown given up by Coastal’s defense all season.

UP NEXT

The Chants move to 6-0 on the season and are now off until an Oct. 20 showdown at Appalachian State. The game is currently set to air on ESPN2.

