Myrtle Beach residents can support the humane society through their utility bill

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Neighbors and businesses who get their water through the city of Myrtle Beach can donate to the Grand Strand Humane Society through their monthly water bill.

The program is called “Remembering Animals in Need” or R.A.I.N. for short. It allows city utility customers to regularly support the humane society’s efforts.

When you sign up, you even get to choose how much to donate. The city forwards all collections to the shelter each month, and the money helps feed and care for the shelter animals.

This also includes a spay and neuter program.

City of Myrtle Beach spokesperson Mark Kruea says residents are extremely generous with this program.

“They contribute $45,000 or more to the Grand Strand Humane Society through their utility bill. People’s pets are part of their family. They like to support the work that the humane society does here,” said Kruea.

If you’re interested in becoming a contributor, you have a couple of ways to opt in, even if you don’t want to commit to monthly donations.

