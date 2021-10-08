Grand Strand marks five years since Hurricane Matthew, some areas still rebuilding

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Five years ago, Hurricane Matthew rocked the Grand Strand, leaving behind a path of destruction.

Nearly half a decade after the storm hit, some areas are still recovering.

In the aftermath of the storm, a massive fire broke out at a condo complex in Cherry Grove Beach. With no emergency crews available at the time, the fire continued to grow, swallowing a large chunk of the complex.

The iconic Palace Theater in Myrtle Beach was damaged as well, and was torn down after the costs of potential repairs proved to be too high.

Then there was the Surfside Beach Pier, the town’s central hub that was torn apart during the storm. Massive chunks of wood from the pier sat in a parking lot in the aftermath of Matthew.

Now the process to rebuild the pier is underway.

“This is our point of destination,” said Surfside Beach Mayor Bob Hellyer.

Hellyer says rebuilding the pier is vital to the town’s tourism, which is why crews are working to build a concrete pier. He also says the new pier will be much stronger than the previous one.

“We’re going to build the pier so that we can have events and things on the pier and fishing tournaments. And we’re going to make it so that people want to come here,” he said.

The project is estimated to cost between $16-18 million, with the pier set to open by Independence Day next year.

“We’re going to have a heck of a July Fourth ceremony to open our pier. That’s what I’m hoping,” Hellyer said.

