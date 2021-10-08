Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Fort Bragg soldier charged with murder of Ga. girlfriend, unborn child

Akeila Ware, 29, who was 33 weeks pregnant, was shot Tuesday while driving her car in Troup...
Akeila Ware, 29, who was 33 weeks pregnant, was shot Tuesday while driving her car in Troup County, Ga.(Source: WRAL)
By Jessica Patrick
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRAL/WMBF) - Officials said a Fort Bragg soldier is charged with the murder of his girlfriend, who was pregnant with his unborn child.

Akeila Ware, 29, who was 33 weeks pregnant, was shot Tuesday while driving her car in Troup County, Ga., officials with the Troup County Sheriff’s Office said. Alonzo Dargan Jr., a soldier in his 30s currently stationed at Fort Bragg, has been charged with murder.

In a press conference on Friday, investigators said Dargan was from Georgia and was in a long distance relationship with Ware while stationed in North Carolina. The two went to school together when they were younger, officials said.

Alonzo Dargan Jr.
Alonzo Dargan Jr.(Source: WRAL)

Dargan was driving a separate car and ran Ware off the road when he fired the deadly shots, investigators said.

Investigators said Friday that Dargan was married to another woman. They also said Ware had five other children who were not related to the suspect.

The sheriff said investigators thought they were responding to what was a simple crash and “could not believe someone had shot and killed a young mother” when they arrived at the scene. He said a member of his staff had to go to Ware’s father’s house to deliver the sad news.

Dargan was being held Friday at the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office and may be extradited back to Troup County, officials said.

Family members said Ware was a “bright young lady” and a beautiful soul.

Copyright 2021 WRAL/WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Forbes, the 400 wealthiest Americans saw their collective fortune increase 40...
Two N.C. billionaires make Forbes list of richest people in America
City of Myrtle Beach
4 candidates vying to become Myrtle Beach mayor face off in debate, Bethune hosts meet and greet
The Charleston County coroner is expected to provide an update on the identity of a foot found...
Foot found near Fort Sumter belonged to woman last seen in August of 2020
Dale Long
Murrells Inlet man charged in child pornography investigation
A TikTok video showing a South Carolina man saying he fired more than 40 employees for being...
Owner of SC pizza chain says viral video claiming his company fired vaccinated employees is false

Latest News

.
Doctors optimistic but encourage caution when it comes to COVID as holidays approach
.
4,500 street lights being replaced with LED bulbs in Florence County
.
NCDOT approves $432 million contract to widen I-95 in Lumberton to eight lanes
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
N.C. health officials report more than 4,000 new COVID-19 cases