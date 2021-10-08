Fort Bragg soldier charged with murder of Ga. girlfriend, unborn child

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRAL/WMBF) - Officials said a Fort Bragg soldier is charged with the murder of his girlfriend, who was pregnant with his unborn child.

Akeila Ware, 29, who was 33 weeks pregnant, was shot Tuesday while driving her car in Troup County, Ga., officials with the Troup County Sheriff’s Office said. Alonzo Dargan Jr., a soldier in his 30s currently stationed at Fort Bragg, has been charged with murder.

In a press conference on Friday, investigators said Dargan was from Georgia and was in a long distance relationship with Ware while stationed in North Carolina. The two went to school together when they were younger, officials said.

Alonzo Dargan Jr. (Source: WRAL)

Dargan was driving a separate car and ran Ware off the road when he fired the deadly shots, investigators said.

Investigators said Friday that Dargan was married to another woman. They also said Ware had five other children who were not related to the suspect.

The sheriff said investigators thought they were responding to what was a simple crash and “could not believe someone had shot and killed a young mother” when they arrived at the scene. He said a member of his staff had to go to Ware’s father’s house to deliver the sad news.

Dargan was being held Friday at the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office and may be extradited back to Troup County, officials said.

Family members said Ware was a “bright young lady” and a beautiful soul.

