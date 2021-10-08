Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Florence County deputies searching for missing teenager

Tymira Janiah Graham
Tymira Janiah Graham(Florence County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Authoirties are asking for the public’s help to find a missing teenager in the Pee Dee.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office says 14-year-old Tymira Janiah Graham was last seen at around 2 p.m. Friday leaving her home on Leigh Lane in Florence.

Officials said Graham is about 5′7″ and around 120 pounds and had her hair in a bun. She also has a birthmark on the right side of her neck.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Florence County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 665-2121 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Forbes, the 400 wealthiest Americans saw their collective fortune increase 40...
Two N.C. billionaires make Forbes list of richest people in America
City of Myrtle Beach
4 candidates vying to become Myrtle Beach mayor face off in debate, Bethune hosts meet and greet
The Charleston County coroner is expected to provide an update on the identity of a foot found...
Foot found near Fort Sumter belonged to woman last seen in August of 2020
Dale Long
Murrells Inlet man charged in child pornography investigation
A TikTok video showing a South Carolina man saying he fired more than 40 employees for being...
Owner of SC pizza chain says viral video claiming his company fired vaccinated employees is false

Latest News

.
Doctors optimistic but encourage caution when it comes to COVID as holidays approach
.
4,500 street lights being replaced with LED bulbs in Florence County
.
NCDOT approves $432 million contract to widen I-95 in Lumberton to eight lanes
WBTV sent a crew to an apartment complex in Indian Land off U.S. 521 at Highway 160, but...
Deputy shot in Lancaster County, sheriff’s office confirms