Florence County deputies searching for missing teenager

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Authoirties are asking for the public’s help to find a missing teenager in the Pee Dee.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office says 14-year-old Tymira Janiah Graham was last seen at around 2 p.m. Friday leaving her home on Leigh Lane in Florence.

Officials said Graham is about 5′7″ and around 120 pounds and had her hair in a bun. She also has a birthmark on the right side of her neck.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Florence County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 665-2121 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

