FIRST ALERT: Rain chances increase tonight, continue into the weekend

By Andrew Dockery
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 4:11 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - An area of low pressure developing off shore will bring increasing rain chances through Saturday with a slight chance of tropical development.

A low pressure system will bring a 30% chance of tropical development, but more importantly, a soggy end to the week.(WMBF)

That area of low pressure continues to be watched by the National Hurricane Center with a 30% chance of development over the next five days. In the latest update, the National Hurricane Center mentioned an elongated area of low pressure located more than 100 miles off the coast of South Carolina is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms well to the east of its center of circulation. Strong upper-level winds should prevent any significant tropical or subtropical development during the next few days. By late this weekend, the low is expected to interact with a frontal boundary located to its north, which should end the opportunity for tropical or subtropical formation. Regardless of development, the low is forecast to move slowly east-northeastward at about 5 mph, and it could bring gusty winds and locally heavy rain to eastern portions of the Carolinas through the weekend.

Rain chances increase as we head into this evening.(WMBF)

Our forecast for today features increasing rain chances throughout the day, but more importantly into tonight and Saturday morning. Rain chances through Friday will be at 40%. As the sun begins to set tonight after another day of highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s, rain chances will only increase. Showers and storms will be off and on throughout the evening with some heavier downpours possible at times.

Showers and storms increase overnight and into Saturday morning.(WMBF)

The best chance of rain will arrive by this evening and continue into early Saturday morning. Our weekend will start with wet weather. The best chance of rain comes early on Saturday but cloudy skies and light showers and mist will be possible throughout the afternoon with temperatures in the upper 70s.

Showers and storms increase overnight and into Saturday morning.(WMBF)

Drier weather will finally arrive on Sunday with a rain free and comfortable day as temperatures return to the upper 80s.

