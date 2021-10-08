Submit a Tip
Extra Point Scoreboard: Week Seven

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 7:59 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The drive to November continues for high school football teams in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.

While some games have been moved to Thursday, there’s a packed slate of key matchups on Friday, including big Class 4A clash between Hartsville and Myrtle Beach.

Check back to this page for updates throughout the day!

All games start at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted. All score updates are final.

THURSDAY

Loris 35, Lucy Beckham 0

Lamar 48, Lewisville 8

Green Sea Floyds 48, Timmonsville 8

Heathwood Hall 21, Florence Christian 14

Pee Dee Academy 49, Spartanburg Christian 13

FRIDAY

Hartsville (2-3) at Myrtle Beach (3-1), 7:05 p.m.

St. James (4-1) at Socastee (0-3)

Carolina Forest (2-3) at Conway (1-2)

Darlington (0-4) at North Myrtle Beach (3-2)

South Florence (5-1) at Wilson (1-4)

Georgetown (0-5) at Aynor (3-1)

Camden (5-2) at Marlboro County (2-3)

Waccamaw (1-4) at Dillon (3-0)

Lake City (0-3) at Manning (0-5)

Mullins (1-3) at Marion (4-0)

Latta (1-4) at Andrews (1-2)

Carvers Bay (2-1) at Hemingway (0-3)

Trinity Collegiate (5-1) at Porter Gaud (4-3)

Spartanburg Christian (0-5) at Pee Dee Academy (5-1)

Williamsburg Christian (4-0) at Dillon Christian (1-4)

Carolina Academy (2-3) at Lee Academy (2-4)

