Extra Point Scoreboard: Week Seven

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The drive to November continues for high school football teams in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.

While some games have been moved to Thursday, there’s a packed slate of key matchups on Friday, including big Class 4A clash between Hartsville and Myrtle Beach.

All games start at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted. All score updates are final.

THURSDAY

Loris 35, Lucy Beckham 0

Lamar 48, Lewisville 8

Green Sea Floyds 48, Timmonsville 8

Heathwood Hall 21, Florence Christian 14

Pee Dee Academy 49, Spartanburg Christian 13

FRIDAY

Hartsville (2-3) at Myrtle Beach (3-1), 7:05 p.m.

St. James (4-1) at Socastee (0-3)

Carolina Forest (2-3) at Conway (1-2)

Darlington (0-4) at North Myrtle Beach (3-2)

South Florence (5-1) at Wilson (1-4)

Georgetown (0-5) at Aynor (3-1)

Camden (5-2) at Marlboro County (2-3)

Waccamaw (1-4) at Dillon (3-0)

Lake City (0-3) at Manning (0-5)

Mullins (1-3) at Marion (4-0)

Latta (1-4) at Andrews (1-2)

Carvers Bay (2-1) at Hemingway (0-3)

Trinity Collegiate (5-1) at Porter Gaud (4-3)

Spartanburg Christian (0-5) at Pee Dee Academy (5-1)

Williamsburg Christian (4-0) at Dillon Christian (1-4)

Carolina Academy (2-3) at Lee Academy (2-4)

