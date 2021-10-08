Deputy shot in Lancaster County, sheriff’s office confirms

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A deputy has been shot in Lancaster County Friday evening, the sheriff’s office confirmed to WBTV.

WBTV sent a crew to an apartment complex in Indian Land off U.S. 521 at Highway 160, but officials have not said where this incident took place.

Officials would not confirm any other information as the investigation is underway.

