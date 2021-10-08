Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 3:13 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say Northern California wildfires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias, although it may take months to fully assess the damage.

Officials say the KNP Complex fire that erupted last month has burned into 15 groves in Sequoia and Kings Canyon national parks.

More than 2,000 firefighters are battling the blaze.

The National Forest Service says four people working on the blaze were injured Wednesday when a tree fell on them.

Forest officials say they were airlifted to hospitals with serious injuries but were in stable condition.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Forbes, the 400 wealthiest Americans saw their collective fortune increase 40...
Two N.C. billionaires make Forbes list of richest people in America
City of Myrtle Beach
4 candidates vying to become Myrtle Beach mayor face off in debate, Bethune hosts meet and greet
The Charleston County coroner is expected to provide an update on the identity of a foot found...
Foot found near Fort Sumter belonged to woman last seen in August of 2020
A TikTok video showing a South Carolina man saying he fired more than 40 employees for being...
Owner of SC pizza chain says viral video claiming his company fired vaccinated employees is false
TikTok
Two Robeson County students accused of taking part in ‘Slap a Teacher’ TikTok challenge

Latest News

.
Doctors optimistic but encourage caution when it comes to COVID as holidays approach
.
4,500 street lights being replaced with LED bulbs in Florence County
.
NCDOT approves $432 million contract to widen I-95 in Lumberton to eight lanes
Lego unveils 9090-piece Titanic set.
Lego unveils 9090-piece Titanic set