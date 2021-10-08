17-year-old charged in Robeson County shooting

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - A teenager is now facing charges after a shooting in the Pee Dee.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said a 17-year-old juvenile was arrested Thursday in connection to an incident that happened in Rowland area on Oct. 1.

Deputies said a 28-year-old woman was driving on Chicken Road when she was shot.

She was taken to the hospital, where she was treated and later released.

The juvenile is charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle and discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle inflicting serious injury.

The teen is being held at the Cumberland Regional Juvenile Detention Center.

