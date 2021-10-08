14-year-old arrested after putting gun in another student’s book bag at SC school, police say

GREER, S.C. (WYFF) - A 14-year-old student was arrested at Riverside High School in Greer on Thursday morning after police said the student put a gun in another student’s book bag.

At about 9:10 a.m., the school resource officer at the school was informed that a student might have a gun, Greer police said.

The school resource officer, along with school staff, found the 14-year-old student who said he had placed the handgun in another student’s book bag.

The second student was found, and the handgun was located inside of a “cinch bag” that had been placed inside of his book bag.

The 14-year-old student who brought the handgun to school is being charged as a juvenile with possession of a weapon on school grounds and unlawful carrying of a weapon, police said.

The second student is not being criminally charged due to not knowing what had been placed inside his book bag.

Greer police said this incident should serve as a reminder for students to not allow others to have access to their book bags and other belongings.

The school was put on hold while authorities investigated, which means students stay where they are so administrators can investigate.

