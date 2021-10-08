Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

14-year-old arrested after putting gun in another student’s book bag at SC school, police say

A 14-year-old student was arrested at Riverside High School in Greer on Thursday morning after...
A 14-year-old student was arrested at Riverside High School in Greer on Thursday morning after police said the student put a gun in another student's book bag.(AP)
By WYFF web staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 6:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREER, S.C. (WYFF) - A 14-year-old student was arrested at Riverside High School in Greer on Thursday morning after police said the student put a gun in another student’s book bag.

At about 9:10 a.m., the school resource officer at the school was informed that a student might have a gun, Greer police said.

The school resource officer, along with school staff, found the 14-year-old student who said he had placed the handgun in another student’s book bag.

The second student was found, and the handgun was located inside of a “cinch bag” that had been placed inside of his book bag.

The 14-year-old student who brought the handgun to school is being charged as a juvenile with possession of a weapon on school grounds and unlawful carrying of a weapon, police said.

The second student is not being criminally charged due to not knowing what had been placed inside his book bag.

Greer police said this incident should serve as a reminder for students to not allow others to have access to their book bags and other belongings.

The school was put on hold while authorities investigated, which means students stay where they are so administrators can investigate.

Copyright 2021 WYFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Forbes, the 400 wealthiest Americans saw their collective fortune increase 40...
Two N.C. billionaires make Forbes list of richest people in America
City of Myrtle Beach
4 candidates vying to become Myrtle Beach mayor face off in debate, Bethune hosts meet and greet
The Charleston County coroner is expected to provide an update on the identity of a foot found...
Foot found near Fort Sumter belonged to woman last seen in August of 2020
Dale Long
Murrells Inlet man charged in child pornography investigation
A TikTok video showing a South Carolina man saying he fired more than 40 employees for being...
Owner of SC pizza chain says viral video claiming his company fired vaccinated employees is false

Latest News

.
Doctors optimistic but encourage caution when it comes to COVID as holidays approach
.
4,500 street lights being replaced with LED bulbs in Florence County
.
NCDOT approves $432 million contract to widen I-95 in Lumberton to eight lanes
Donating to Humane Society through Utility Bill
Donating to Humane Society through Utility Bill
Steve Korawleski goes crabbing during his annual vacation in Pawleys Island.
Pawleys Island leaders hoping to dredge inlets due to sand, silt build-up