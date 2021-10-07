Woman charged after bystander shot in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities have named the suspect charged in connection to a shooting that left one person hurt in Georgetown County.

Jason Lesley, Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson, identified the suspect as 21-year-old Ronisha Quinielle Green.

Deputies were called to a home on Hodge Drive around 7 p.m. Wednesday for an incident stemming from a confrontation.

According to officials, a bystander was reportedly shot in the foot.

Green is currently being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center.

Her specific charges were not immediately available.

