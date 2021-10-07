Submit a Tip
Woman charged after bystander shot in Georgetown County

Ronisha Quinielle Green
Ronisha Quinielle Green(Source: Georgetown County Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities have named the suspect charged in connection to a shooting that left one person hurt in Georgetown County.

Jason Lesley, Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson, identified the suspect as 21-year-old Ronisha Quinielle Green.

Deputies were called to a home on Hodge Drive around 7 p.m. Wednesday for an incident stemming from a confrontation.

According to officials, a bystander was reportedly shot in the foot.

Green is currently being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center.

Her specific charges were not immediately available.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

