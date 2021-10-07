Two Robeson County students accused of taking part in ‘Slap a Teacher’ TikTok challenge

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – Two seventh-grade students have been removed from a Robeson County school’s campus after the district said they took part in the “Slap a Teacher” TikTok challenge.

The Public Schools of Robeson County said the two students at Lumberton Junior High School slapped a substitute teacher.

The challenge has put school districts across the country on alert because it encourages students to slap a teacher and then post it on the app.

The school district said that it plans to petition the courts for assault charges to be filed against the students as well.

“Once our school district was made aware of students potentially participating in these reckless ‘Tik Tok Challenges,’ we were very clear that these actions were not going to be tolerated and that there would be consequences for students that choose to engage in this behavior,” the school district said in a statement.

The district added that it’s a top priority is to make sure that all students, teachers and staff are in a safe environment.

“Any student who physically assaults a staff member will be held responsible both legally and by board policy,” the school district stated.

