Two N.C. billionaires make Forbes list of richest people in America

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two billionaires in North Carolina have landed on the Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths.

According to Forbes, the 400 wealthiest Americans saw their collective fortune increase 40 percent over the last year to $4.5 trillion.

Landing at number 90 on the list is North Carolina’s Jim Goodnight, the co-founder and CEO of analytics software firm SAS.

Goodnight is 78 years old, and according to Forbes, has a net worth of $8.8 billion.

Forbes says Goodnight co-founded SAS in 1976 with John Sall, who he met while a PhD student at North Carolina State University. According to Forbes, SAS products are now used by more than 83,000 organizations around the world.

Landing at number 120 on the list is North Carolina’s Tim Sweeney, the co-founder and CEO of Cary, North Carolina game developer Epic Games.

Sweeney is 50 years old, and according to Forbes, has a net worth of $7.4 billion.

Epic Games is the maker of Fortnite, one of the most popular video games in the world with over 400 million players.

According to Forbes, Epic generated $5.1 billion in revenue in 2020 and raised $1 billion in an April 2021 funding round that valued the company at $28.7 billion.

