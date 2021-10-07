Submit a Tip
TRAFFIC ALERT: Troopers respond to crash on Hwy 76 near Pee Dee River Bridge

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is on the scene of a crash in Florence County.

Troopers said they were called to Highway 76 near the Pee Dee River bridge.

Right now it’s not clear how many cars are involved or if there are any injuries.

Troopers are telling drivers to expect delays and to find an alternate route if they can.

WMBF News will bring you updates on this story as they come into our newsroom.

