TRAFFIC ALERT: Troopers respond to crash on Hwy 76 near Pee Dee River Bridge

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is on the scene of a crash in Florence County.

Troopers said they were called to Highway 76 near the Pee Dee River bridge.

Right now it’s not clear how many cars are involved or if there are any injuries.

Troopers are telling drivers to expect delays and to find an alternate route if they can.

