Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Thursday Jam with Swani Love

By Danyel Detomo
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -Meet this weeks local artist, Swani Love!

She got her first guitar when was 7 years old and recently she has started performing around the Grand Strand.

She is working on music right now and will be releasing it soon. Swani calls her music journey ‘Road to Rhythm’, which you can watch on YouTube if you search ‘Swani Love’.

Her music journey inspired her to start a nonprofit called ‘Live By Love’. This nonprofit is all about love and pouring into people who do what they love.

Learn more about her on social media: Swani Love.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Increased police presence at Myrtle Beach Middle School after threat made by student, officials say
Brian Laundrie is a person of interested in the death of his fiancée, Gabby Petito, who was...
‘He was talking wild’: Man calls 911, says he spoke with Brian Laundrie near Appalachian Trail
According to Forbes, the 400 wealthiest Americans saw their collective fortune increase 40...
Two N.C. billionaires make Forbes list of richest people in America
The site is located on Farrow Parkway and Meyers Avenue.
New businesses, housing coming to The Market Common area
City of Myrtle Beach
4 candidates vying to become Myrtle Beach mayor face off in debate, Bethune hosts meet and greet

Latest News

gst
Fall Season at Thompson Farm at Brickyard Plantation
gst
Fall Season at Thompson Farm with Boss Baby- Part 2
gst
Thursday Jam with Swani Love- Part 2
gst
Fall Season at Thompson Farm- Part 5