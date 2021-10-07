Thursday Jam with Swani Love

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -Meet this weeks local artist, Swani Love!

She got her first guitar when was 7 years old and recently she has started performing around the Grand Strand.

She is working on music right now and will be releasing it soon. Swani calls her music journey ‘Road to Rhythm’, which you can watch on YouTube if you search ‘Swani Love’.

Her music journey inspired her to start a nonprofit called ‘Live By Love’. This nonprofit is all about love and pouring into people who do what they love.

Learn more about her on social media: Swani Love.

