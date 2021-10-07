Third arrest made in connection to deadly Robeson County shooting

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - A third arrest has been made in connection to a deadly shooting in the Pee Dee.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said 19-year-old Gary Alford, of Lumber Bridge, was taken into custody Thursday.

Officials said Alford was wanted in connection to a shooting in St. Pauls that happened on Aug. 26. Deputies responded to the area of North Alford Street after reports of a shooting.

The victim, later identified as 20-year-old Damarko Locklear, was found at the scene with a gunshot wound. He later died after being taken to the hospital.

Two other people, including a 16-year-old, are also facing charges in the deadly incident. Both were arrested on Sept. 30.

Frederick Hall (Robeson Co. Sheriff's Office)

Alford, Frederick Hall, 19, and the juvenile are each charged with first-degree murder, felony conspiracy and discharging a weapon into an occupied/moving vehicle.

Alford and Hall are being held at the Robeson County Detention Center under $200,000 and $500,000 secured bonds, respectively.

The juvenile is being held at the Cumberland Regional Juvenile Detention Center.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 671-3170 or (910) 671-3100.

