Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

South Carolina lawmakers OK $92 million in prison upgrades

South Carolina State House
South Carolina State House(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 7:45 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina corrections officials will move forward with $92 million in improvement projects at prisons statewide after lawmakers’ approval.

The Post and Courier reports the Joint Bond Review Committee’s Tuesday approval marks the state’s largest one-year investment in prison improvements.

The upgrades will include new fire alarms, cell locks, and observation towers.

Lawmakers have acknowledged the need to front-burner prison improvements after a deadly 2018 riot at Lee Correctional Institution in Bishopville. But the coronavirus pandemic upended plans to spend $100 million last year.

Now the Department of Corrections estimates inflation has added 17% to costs so some projects may be put on hold.

Copyright 2021 AP. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Increased police presence at Myrtle Beach Middle School after threat made by student, officials say
Brian Laundrie is a person of interested in the death of his fiancée, Gabby Petito, who was...
‘He was talking wild’: Man calls 911, says he spoke with Brian Laundrie near Appalachian Trail
The site is located on Farrow Parkway and Meyers Avenue.
New businesses, housing coming to The Market Common area
Jessica Berg Wilson, a 37-year-old mother of two, died from what her obituary says was...
Mother of 2 dies from blood clots after getting COVID-19 vaccine
City of Myrtle Beach
4 candidates vying to become Myrtle Beach mayor face off in debate, Bethune hosts meet and greet

Latest News

.
NCDOT approves $432 million contract to widen I-95 in Lumberton to eight lanes
Fire departments are reminding everyone to know the difference between smoke alarms and carbon...
Learning the ‘sounds of fire safety’ during Fire Prevention Week
Oct. 7, 2021, 5 a.m. newscast
Fire Prevention Week
Learning the ‘sounds of fire safety’ during Fire Prevention Week