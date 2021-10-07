Submit a Tip
One arrested after verbal altercation leads to shooting in Florence County, sheriff’s office says

Tywan Ford
Tywan Ford(Source: Florence County Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Georgetown man is accused of shooting another person last month in Florence County.

Twan Ford was arrested on Wednesday and charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Investigators said Ford shot a person on Sept. 23 along Black Creek Road after the two got into a verbal altercation.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

Ford is being held at the Florence County Detention Center.

