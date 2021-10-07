Submit a Tip
Learning the ‘sounds of fire safety’ during Fire Prevention Week

By Kaley Skaggs
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 7:49 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - As Fire Prevention Week rolls on, public safety officials are hoping the community learns the “sounds of fire safety,” which was chosen as this year’s theme by the National Fire Protection Association.

Horry County Fire Rescue spokesperson Tony Casey says the biggest thing the department wants to focus on this year are the smoke and carbon monoxide alarms in your homes.

According to NFPA, you should choose an alarm that is listed with a testing laboratory, meaning it meets certain standards for protection. Having those alarms working in your house is crucial, and it could easily save your life.

Casey added that it is important for you to test them, know how they work, and know what the sounds are because each one has a different meaning.

“If the alarm actually goes off and you hear three beeps, that is your smoke alarm going off. If you hear four, it is probably your carbon monoxide detector. So this would be something to listen for and look for,” said Casey.

If you don’t have working smoke or carbon monoxide alarms, HCFR will always come and install them in any room you need them for free.

“We do have a lot of fire calls in this area, so it does happen and we know for a fact that these smoke alarms save lives right here in Horry County. So learning the sounds of fire safety is a crucial step,” said Casey.

HCFR will also be holding a Public Safety Day event on Saturday, Oct. 9, at Pavilion Park in Myrtle Beach from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

