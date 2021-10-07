Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Judge orders Texas to suspend new law banning most abortions

This is a generic picture of a gavel.
This is a generic picture of a gavel.(WTOC)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 9:09 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - A federal judge on Wednesday ordered Texas to suspend the most restrictive abortion law in the U.S., which since September has banned most abortions in the nation’s second-most populous state.

The order by U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman is the first legal blow to the Texas law known as Senate Bill 8, which until now had withstood a wave of early challenges. In the weeks since the restrictions took effect, Texas abortion providers say the impact has been “exactly what we feared.”

But even with the law on hold, abortion services in Texas may not instantly resume because doctors still fear that they could be sued without a more permanent legal decision.

Texas officials are likely to seek a swift reversal from the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which previously allowed the restrictions to take effect.

The law, signed by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in May, prohibits abortions once cardiac activity is detected, which is usually around six weeks, before some women even know they are pregnant. To enforce the law, Texas deputized private citizens to file lawsuits against violators, and has entitled them to at least $10,000 in damages if successful.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Increased police presence at Myrtle Beach Middle School after threat made by student, officials say
The site is located on Farrow Parkway and Meyers Avenue.
New businesses, housing coming to The Market Common area
Brian Laundrie is a person of interested in the death of his fiancée, Gabby Petito, who was...
‘He was talking wild’: Man calls 911, says he spoke with Brian Laundrie near Appalachian Trail
North Myrtle Beach leaders unanimously pass ordinance to limit ‘vulgar’ music in city
A man hospitalized with COVID-19 whose wife sued to try to force a hospital to treat him with...
COVID-19 patient whose wife sued for ivermectin treatment dies, attorney says

Latest News

.
NCDOT approves $432 million contract to widen I-95 in Lumberton to eight lanes
In this Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021 file photo, Barbie H. leads a protest against the six-week...
Judge orders Texas to suspend new law banning most abortions
Supply chain issues are hitting schools where it hurts the most – the stomach. Across the...
COVID impact on supply chains forcing schools to take creative approach to feed students
Officers respond to Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday amid an active...
Student taken into custody hours after Texas school shooting; 4 hurt