Murrells Inlet man charged in child pornography investigation

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Georgetown County man has been charged in an investigation related to child sexual abuse.

The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office says 56-year-old Dale Long, of Murrells Inlet, was arrested Wednesday. Officials said he was found to be in possession of multiple files of child sexual abuse material upon his arrest.

He faces four counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, which is punishable by up to 10 years in prison on each count if convicted. Online records show Long is being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center as of Thursday on a $40,000 bond.

The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force assisted with the investigation along with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, Horry County Police Department, the U.S. Secret Service and the Department of Homeland Security.

The case will be prosecuted by the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.

