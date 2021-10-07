Submit a Tip
FIRST ALERT: Scattered showers continue into the weekend

By Andrew Dockery
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 3:58 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Tropical moisture continues to flow onto the coast over the next 72 hours, keeping the scattered showers with on and off downpours in our forecast through the first half of the weekend.

Cloudy skies with showers and storms still in the forecast today.
Cloudy skies with showers and storms still in the forecast today.(WMBF)

As we’ve seen so far this week, no day will be a complete all-day washout but scattered showers and storms will continue through Saturday. Highs today will climb into the lower 80s under mostly cloudy skies. Rain chances will remain at 40% through the morning commute and into the afternoon hours today. When you’re not seeing the rain, expect cloudy and muggy conditions to continue.

Rain chances climb to 60% for Friday with plenty of cloud cover.
Rain chances climb to 60% for Friday with plenty of cloud cover.(WMBF)

We’ll bump the rain chances up to 60% tomorrow as a little bit more moisture works into the region. Once again, even with a 60% chance of showers, Friday will not be a washout. We’ll hold onto times of rain and also plenty of dry time. Cloudy skies will keep temperatures in check with another day of temperatures in the lower 80s.

A few showers continue through Saturday.
A few showers continue through Saturday.(WMBF)

Improvements slowly arrive this weekend as drier air finally works into the area. A few more downpours and showers are likely at 40% on Saturday before most areas turn dry late Saturday night. We removed the rain chances out of the forecast for Sunday and into the start of next week, even though it will take a little bit of time for the clouds to clear out Sunday.

Looking ahead to next week, the mugginess continues with highs warmer than normal for October.

