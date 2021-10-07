CCU linebacker Silas Kelly named a candidate for the 2021 Senior CLASS Award

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. – Coastal Carolina super senior linebacker Silas Kelly has been named one of 30 candidates for the 2021 Senior CLASS Award, it was announced on Wednesday.

To be eligible for the award, a student-athlete must be classified as an NCAA Division I FBS senior or graduate student and have notable achievements in four areas of excellence: community, classroom, character, and competition. The complete list of candidates follows this release.

An acronym for Celebrating Loyalty and Achievement for Staying in School®, the Senior CLASS Award focuses on the total student-athlete and encourages students to use their platform in athletics to make a positive impact as leaders in their communities.

One of 42 players named to the Lott IMPACT Trophy 2021 watch list over the preseason, the 2020 Mayo Clinic Comeback Player of the Year Award winner and a 2020-21 CoSIDA Academic All-America first-team selection leads the team with 33 total tackles which includes 1.0 tackle-for-loss and one pass breakup.

The co-captain has totaled five tackles or more in all five games thus far this season, including a team-high 10 tackles in the road win at Buffalo on Sept. 18. He leads a defensive unit that ranks first in the Sun Belt and in the top-10 nationally in points allowed per game (14.0) and passing yards allowed per game (130.8), while also ranking second in the Sun Belt and 16th nationally in total yards allowed per game (286.6).

Kelly, who is working on his MBA after earning bachelor’s degrees in both exercise and sport science and business management, has been a big part of several of Coastal Carolina athletics’ community events including volunteering at A Night to Shine and Caring for Kindergarteners, as well as reading to children at various schools around the Conway and Myrtle Beach area. He has also assisted with the running of a special needs play day at Myrtle Beach High School, participated in career days at an elementary school in North Myrtle Beach, and discussed faith and Christianity at University Christian High School in Jacksonville, Fla., back in 2019 when he and the Chanticleers were displaced for two weeks due to Hurricane Florence during the season.

The 30 candidates will be narrowed to 10 finalists later in the season, and those 10 names will be placed on the official ballot. Ballots will be distributed through a nationwide voting system to media, coaches, and fans, who will select one candidate who best exemplifies excellence in the four Cs of community, classroom, character, and competition.

The Senior CLASS Award winner will be announced during football bowl season in December.

For more information on each of the candidates, visit seniorCLASSaward.com.

Copyright 2021 Coastal Carolina Athletics. All rights reserved.