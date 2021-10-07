Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAM: Stolen FedEx truck rides on two wheels before crashing into a building

By WITN Web Team and Debra Dolan
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) - A FedEx truck was carjacked Thursday morning in North Carolina before it crashed into a building, police say.

According to WITN, a witness said she saw the FedEx driver jump out of the passenger side of the truck and another man got in and drove away.

She said the truck crossed the median, lost control and crashed into the back of a warehouse.

“‘Bam,’ right there,” a driver screams as the stolen vehicle ran through a red light.

The truck is seen riding on two wheels at one point in a video given to WITN.

“Oh my God, he just stole the FedEx truck,” exclaims the passenger who shot the video. “There he goes. Oh, my lord.”

Major Chris Ivey with the Greenville Police Department said the FedEx driver had just made a delivery at 5th and Memorial streets.

He confirmed the truck was stopped in traffic when a man came up and tried to get in. Ivey said the truck driver feared for his safety, so he got out of the vehicle and the other man jumped in.

According to Ivey, the man hit an SUV that was sitting in traffic before crashing into the building.

He says the man got out of the stolen truck and ran to the wrecked SUV and tried to remove a child from the backseat, but a good Samaritan intervened and police caught the man.

It is unclear why he took the FedEx truck.

It happened near the intersection of South Memorial Drive and Farmville Boulevard around 10:25...
It happened near the intersection of South Memorial Drive and Farmville Boulevard around 10:25 p.m.(WITN)

Copyright 2021 WITN Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Increased police presence at Myrtle Beach Middle School after threat made by student, officials say
Brian Laundrie is a person of interested in the death of his fiancée, Gabby Petito, who was...
‘He was talking wild’: Man calls 911, says he spoke with Brian Laundrie near Appalachian Trail
According to Forbes, the 400 wealthiest Americans saw their collective fortune increase 40...
Two N.C. billionaires make Forbes list of richest people in America
The site is located on Farrow Parkway and Meyers Avenue.
New businesses, housing coming to The Market Common area
City of Myrtle Beach
4 candidates vying to become Myrtle Beach mayor face off in debate, Bethune hosts meet and greet

Latest News

.
NCDOT approves $432 million contract to widen I-95 in Lumberton to eight lanes
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the debt ceiling during an event in the State Dining...
Biden, a convert to vaccine mandates, champions compliance
Gary Alford
Third arrest made in connection to deadly Robeson County shooting
Former President Donald Trump speaks during his Save America rally in Perry, Ga., on Saturday,...
Trump to invoke executive privilege in Jan. 6 House probe