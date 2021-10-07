Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Carnival cruises from Charleston returning in January

The Carnival Sunshine is one of the latest ship restarts the company has announced it its plan...
The Carnival Sunshine is one of the latest ship restarts the company has announced it its plan to return its full fleet sailing from U.S. homeports by the spring of 2022.(Carnival Cruises)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 10:34 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Carnival cruises are returning to the Holy City in a few months. The company announced that cruises on the Carnival Sunshine from Charleston will start back up on Jan. 13, 2022.

The Carnival Sunshine is one of the latest ship restarts the company has announced it its plan to return its full fleet sailing from U.S. homeports by the spring of 2022.

“Our restart plan continues to excel across all metrics, and we are looking forward to completing the restart of the fleet in the new year,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “We appreciate the support and patience of our guests, travel agents and port and destination partners who have been key to this successful restart.”

Duffy said that Carnival continues to carefully monitor the status of public health and adjust its operating protocols accordingly. 

“We are optimistic that vaccines will be approved for children between the ages of 5-11 before the end of the year and we look forward to welcoming more families back on board,” she added.  As it relates to ships operating in January and February, Carnival will continue to operate vaccinated cruises under its current protocols.

According to company officials, cruises on Carnival’s three remaining U.S.-based ships – Carnival Ecstasy from Jacksonville, Carnival Paradise from Tampa, and Carnival Sensation from Mobile – have been cancelled through February.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Increased police presence at Myrtle Beach Middle School after threat made by student, officials say
The site is located on Farrow Parkway and Meyers Avenue.
New businesses, housing coming to The Market Common area
Brian Laundrie is a person of interested in the death of his fiancée, Gabby Petito, who was...
‘He was talking wild’: Man calls 911, says he spoke with Brian Laundrie near Appalachian Trail
North Myrtle Beach leaders unanimously pass ordinance to limit ‘vulgar’ music in city
A man hospitalized with COVID-19 whose wife sued to try to force a hospital to treat him with...
COVID-19 patient whose wife sued for ivermectin treatment dies, attorney says