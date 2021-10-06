Tidelands Health, Encompass Health seek state approval for new inpatient rehabilitation hospital

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A new rehabilitation hospital could soon be coming to Horry County.

Tidelands Health and Encompass Health announced they are seeking state approval for the construction of a 36-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital in south Horry County, according to a press release. The facility would be within the planned Tidelands Health Carolina Bays Hospital.

“Bodies are healed and lives are restored every day at our rehabilitation hospitals in Murrells Inlet and Little River, and we look forward to working with our partners at Encompass Health to bring this critically important service to the people of south Horry County and surrounding areas,” said Bruce Bailey, Tidelands Health president and CEO.

Officials say the planned “hospital within a hospital” represents a $28.2 million investment and, upon completion, will be staffed by about 65 employee partners.

The facility, which will officially be called the Tidelands Health Rehabilitation Hospital at Carolina Bays, will serve patients recovering from numerous conditions, including stroke and other neurological disorders, hip fractures, brain injury, spinal cord injury, amputation, complex orthopedic conditions, and COVID-19.

A certificate-of-need application for the project was submitted to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control on Wednesday, the release stated.

Tidelands Health has already received a certificate-of-need for the 36-bed Tidelands Health Carolina Bays Hospital, which will be constructed at the interchange of Highway 31 Highway 707.

Officials say the hospital system is awaiting approval of a certificate-of need for Tidelands Health Extended Care Hospital, a 24-bed long-term acute care hospital also to be located within Tidelands Health Carolina Bays Hospital.

