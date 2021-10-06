Submit a Tip
Texas high school on lockdown amid reports of shooting

Law enforcement officials in Arlington, Texas, are responding to a report of a shooting at...
Law enforcement officials in Arlington, Texas, are responding to a report of a shooting at Timberview High School.(WFAA via CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — A Dallas-area school district said Wednesday that law enforcement was responding to reports of an “active shooter situation” at a high school.

The Mansfield Independent School District said in a news release that Timberview High School was on lockdown Wednesday morning. The school is in Arlington, which is part of the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area.

An Arlington Police Department spokeswoman said officers responded to a shooting at the school, but that she couldn’t not confirm whether there were any injuries. The police department said on Twitter that officers were doing a “methodical search” and were working closely with other law enforcement agencies.

The district said that students and staff were locked in the classrooms or offices.

Live TV footage showed a line of ambulances and fire department vehicles staged outside the school, but no people being treated for injuries could be seen.

The report came just days after a shooting at a Houston charter school that injured an administrator.

Texas’ deadliest school shooting occurred in May of 2018 when a then-17-year-old armed with a shotgun and a pistol opened fire at Santa Fe High School near Houston, killing 10 people, most of whom were students.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

