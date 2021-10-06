Submit a Tip
Panthers acquire Stephon Gilmore in trade with the Patriots

The Panthers announced they sent a 2023 sixth-round pick to New England for Gilmore.
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins (14) makes a reception against New England...
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins (14) makes a reception against New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore (24) during the second half of the AFC Championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(AP)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The Carolina Panthers have acquired Rock Hill, S.C., native Stephon Gilmore in a trade with the New England Patriots.

On Wednesday, the Panthers announced they sent a 2023 sixth-round pick to New England for Gilmore. the 31-year-old veteran cornerback who was named the Associated Press NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2019.

Gilmore was also a first-team All-Pro selection in 2018 and 2019.

Originally a first-round pick of the Bills in 2012, Gilmore signed a five-year, $65 million deal with the Patriots in 2017.

He suffered a quad injury late last season and was placed on the physically unable to perform list to start this season. He’d have been eligible to return after Week 6, but the Patriots released him after they couldn’t agree to a restructured contract, a Panthers press release stated.

A former Mr. Football in South Carolina, Gilmore led South Pointe High to the 2008 state title his senior year. Playing alongside 2014 No. 1 overall pick Jadeveon Clowney, Gilmore quarterbacked the Stallions to a 15-0 record before heading to the University of South Carolina.

