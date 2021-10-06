Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

New COVID cases fell globally last week, World Health Organization says

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 10:33 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GENEVA (AP) — The World Health Organization says the number of newly reported coronavirus cases fell in the last week, continuing a declining global trend that first began in August.

In its latest assessment of the pandemic, the U.N. health agency reported Tuesday that there were 3.1 million new COVID-19 cases, a 9% fall, and about 54,000 deaths in the last week, roughly similar to the week before. WHO said there were declines in case numbers in all world regions except for Europe, where the number was about the same as the previous week.

COVID-19 cases fell by about 43% in Africa, by about 20% in both the Middle East and Southeast Asia and 12% in the Americas and the Western Pacific. The largest decline in deaths was seen in Africa, where numbers decreased by about a quarter.

WHO also said nearly a third of African countries managed to vaccinate at least 10% of their populations by the end of September. The WHO chief has repeatedly urged rich countries to pass on giving booster doses until at least the end of the year.

On Monday, the European Medicines Agency gave its endorsement to EU countries offering a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech shot to people 18 and over.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Myrtle Beach leaders unanimously pass ordinance to limit ‘vulgar’ music in city
A man hospitalized with COVID-19 whose wife sued to try to force a hospital to treat him with...
COVID-19 patient whose wife sued for ivermectin treatment dies, attorney says
Officials say the accident, which was north of Georgetown, closed lanes on the U.S. 17 bridge...
Crash near Georgetown closes lanes on U.S. 17 bridge over Waccamaw River
The site is located on Farrow Parkway and Meyers Avenue.
New businesses, housing coming to The Market Common area
Gov. Henry McMaster announced he is recommending $300 million in initial funding to help...
McMaster recommends $300 million to help fund completion of I-73 project to Myrtle Beach

Latest News

Horry County Council sends construction noise ordinance back to committee
Horry County Council sends construction noise ordinance back to committee
.
Horry County Council puts proposal to spend leftover Ride II money on Highway 90 on hold
Former Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke speaks with the Gray Washington News Bureau via Zoom.
Former Interior Secretary criticizes Biden plan to move federal land agency back to D.C.
During his weekly Wednesday audience, Pope Francis said, "I wish to express my sorrow and my...
Pope expresses ‘shame’ at scale of clergy abuse in France
In California, there is growing frustration as the harbor and beaches are closed due to the...
Beach, harbor closures following oil spill impact local businesses