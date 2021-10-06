NC State Fair: Masks, vaccinations encouraged, but not required

RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL/WMBF) - The North Carolina State Fair is encouraging all guests of this year’s event to get vaccinated for COVID-19, in addition to wearing a face covering at the event, according to safety guidelines released Wednesday.

“While we will not require proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test for admission to the fair, we strongly encourage everyone to go out and get vaccinated. If you’re not vaccinated and plan to attend, we urge you to find the time to get vaccinated – both for your safety, and the safety of others,” fair officials said in a press release.

Free COVID-19 vaccinations will be available at the fair this year. Cary United Methodist Church is partnering with Wake County Public Health, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services and FEMA to offer the vaccine in its restaurant space located near the end of restaurant row by Dorton Arena.

Guests will not be required to wear face coverings or masks to enter the event, but they are recommended. Disposable masks will be available at ticket gates and guest services.

After being canceled last year due to COVID-19, the annual event returns to the N.C. State Fairgrounds Oct. 14 through 24.

Click here for the full report.

Copyright 2021 WRAL/WMBF. All rights reserved.