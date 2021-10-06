Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Myrtle Beach attorney’s mental health app launches nationwide

By Patrick Lloyd
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A local attorney hopes to change lives for people struggling with their mental health through an app he created.

Jonny McCoy with the Floyd Law Firm officially launched the White Flag app last week.

The app allows people going through mental health struggles like depression, addiction and anxiety to connect with people going through similar situations.

McCoy created the app because of his own experiences with PTSD.

The app went through beta testing for about five months, and McCoy said the people who have tested it out have found it to be very beneficial.

“When you have this type of electricity behind your movement, when you have this type of evangelical-like users who are saying, ‘Listen, this is changing my life, this is changing my day,’ that’s when you know you’ve got a successful movement on your hands,” McCoy said.

McCoy has recruited several college athletes to partner with the app to help spread the word about it through name, image and likeness deals.

He said he hopes to help as many people as possible with White Flag.

“Now that we’re in the app store and we’re launched and people from all over the country are downloading the app and engaging with each other, we’re really looking forward to growth and expansion of the app so that we can reach more and more people,” McCoy said.

The app is available on the app store for iPhones and Google Play for Androids.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Myrtle Beach leaders unanimously pass ordinance to limit ‘vulgar’ music in city
The site is located on Farrow Parkway and Meyers Avenue.
New businesses, housing coming to The Market Common area
Increased police presence at Myrtle Beach Middle School after threat made by student, officials say
Brian Laundrie is a person of interested in the death of his fiancée, Gabby Petito, who was...
‘He was talking wild’: Man calls 911, says he spoke with Brian Laundrie near Appalachian Trail
A man hospitalized with COVID-19 whose wife sued to try to force a hospital to treat him with...
COVID-19 patient whose wife sued for ivermectin treatment dies, attorney says

Latest News

.
NCDOT approves $432 million contract to widen I-95 in Lumberton to eight lanes
.
Horry County Council puts proposal to spend leftover Ride II money on Highway 90 on hold
.
Grand Strand attorney launches nationwide app to help those struggling with mental health
.
‘Lifts the spirits’: Businesses thank CMC workers by offering nearly $10K in prizes
Horry County Council sends construction noise ordinance back to committee
Horry County Council sends construction noise ordinance back to committee