Myrtle Beach attorney’s mental health app launches nationwide

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A local attorney hopes to change lives for people struggling with their mental health through an app he created.

Jonny McCoy with the Floyd Law Firm officially launched the White Flag app last week.

The app allows people going through mental health struggles like depression, addiction and anxiety to connect with people going through similar situations.

McCoy created the app because of his own experiences with PTSD.

The app went through beta testing for about five months, and McCoy said the people who have tested it out have found it to be very beneficial.

“When you have this type of electricity behind your movement, when you have this type of evangelical-like users who are saying, ‘Listen, this is changing my life, this is changing my day,’ that’s when you know you’ve got a successful movement on your hands,” McCoy said.

McCoy has recruited several college athletes to partner with the app to help spread the word about it through name, image and likeness deals.

He said he hopes to help as many people as possible with White Flag.

“Now that we’re in the app store and we’re launched and people from all over the country are downloading the app and engaging with each other, we’re really looking forward to growth and expansion of the app so that we can reach more and more people,” McCoy said.

The app is available on the app store for iPhones and Google Play for Androids.

