Marion man sentenced to over 7 years in prison on sex trafficking charge

NEW BERN, N.C. (WMBF) - A Pee Dee man will now spend time in prison on charges related to sex trafficking.

The U.S. District Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina said Enrique Tyreek Williams, of Marion, was sentenced to seven-and-a-half years in prison Wednesday.

U.S. District Judge Louise W. Flanagan also ordered to pay $5,600 in restitution to the victim.

Williams pleaded guilty last June to one count of transporting the victim across state lines for the purpose of prostration.

Officials said according to documents and other information presented in court, Williams offered to let a homeless 18-year-old female live with him.

After she was isolated from family and friends with no job or phone, Williams revealed his plan to have her prostitute for him. The victim feared physical violence and felt she had no choice but to comply.

Through late summer and early fall of 2018, Williams took the victim throughout South Carolina, Georgia and North Carolina on prostitution trips, including eight in the Wilmington, North Carolina area.

Prosecutors said the victim reported 20 instances of physical violence by Williams during their time together. Investigators were also able to obtain evidence from one particular incident, showing that Williams dragged the victim out of a house by her hair and violently attacked her in front of several witnesses.

Authoirties then responded and the victim was taken to the hospital. After she was released, Williams proceeded to tell her she owed him and took her to Wilmington again to prostitute. During that trip, Williams was taken into custody as part of an undercover sting operation.

“This case is about the victim, who suffered at the hands of a greedy trafficker,” said G. Norman Acker, III, acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina. “Our community will not tolerate perpetrators like this defendant targeting vulnerable victims for their profit.”

The FBI and New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.

