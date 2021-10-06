Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Manchin still wants compromise as lawmakers continue to clash over debt ceiling

West Virginia’s senator is at the center of the controversy as lawmakers head closer to the debt deadline.
By Kyle Midura
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Democrats and Republicans remain locked in a political game of chicken over borrowing more money to payback old loans – jeopardizing the full faith and credit of the nation.

For the moment, both sides appear more concerned about 2022 election implications than avoiding an economic crisis projected to arrive in just 12 days.

“We are not going to default as a country,” said Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV).

Surrounded by reporters, Manchin said it’s time leaders of both parties meet on the high road. But he offered no policy or process specifics about what that path forward looks like, other than to say he won’t re-write the lawmaking rulebook to get it done.

“Work this out,” he said. “This should not be a crisis.”

Manchin himself is one of several moderate Democrats taking a stand against the scope and cost of social safety net and environmental reforms floated by the president and backed by the majority of their party. He argues compromise is possible on his long-standing terms:

  • Make the wealthiest and large corporations pay their fair share
  • Support early education efforts and additional supports for the elderly
  • Limit new spending to one-point-five trillion dollars over 10 years.

“These are things we can all agree on,” Manchin said.

Manchin maintained adding dental and vision coverage to Medicare and new environmental regulations on dirty energy are non-starters.

“I’m not going to take any questions because I think my statement will speak for itself,” Sen. Manchin told the press.

But plenty of unanswered questions linger on Capitol Hill as critical deadlines loom larger every day.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Myrtle Beach leaders unanimously pass ordinance to limit ‘vulgar’ music in city
The site is located on Farrow Parkway and Meyers Avenue.
New businesses, housing coming to The Market Common area
Increased police presence at Myrtle Beach Middle School after threat made by student, officials say
Brian Laundrie is a person of interested in the death of his fiancée, Gabby Petito, who was...
‘He was talking wild’: Man calls 911, says he spoke with Brian Laundrie near Appalachian Trail
A man hospitalized with COVID-19 whose wife sued to try to force a hospital to treat him with...
COVID-19 patient whose wife sued for ivermectin treatment dies, attorney says

Latest News

With scheduled public hearings over for the state senators and representatives, elected...
Politics explained: It’s time for SC lawmakers to draw new district maps
City of Myrtle Beach
Myrtle Beach mayoral candidates set to face off during Wednesday debate
What the bipartisan infrastructure bill means for South Carolina and which lawmakers support it
What the bipartisan infrastructure bill means for South Carolina and which lawmakers support it
More than 200 local elections are happening soon across South Carolina, and now is time to...
Voter registration deadline fast approaching as elections draw near
Voter Registration Deadlines Approaching
Voter Registration Deadlines Approaching