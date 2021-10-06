Man charged in Bennettsville drive-by shooting, deputies say

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - A man is in custody after authoirties said he was involved in a drive-by shooting last month in the Pee Dee.

The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office said 22-year-old Christopher Koreahn Bradford, of Bennettsville, was arrested on Tuesday after being found in the area of High Point, North Carolina.

Authoirties said Bradford was identified as the shooter in an incident that happened on Sept. 24 at the intersection of Highway 15-401 and Cottingham Boulevard in Bennettsville.

Deputies added that witnesses and surveillance footage determined a victim’s vehicle was stopped at a red light when the driver of another vehicle pulled up beside them and began firing.

Bradford was later identified as the alleged shooter, who then did a u-turn in the roadway before speeding away.

Deputies said one person was struck by gunfire multiple times and was taken to the hospital. They’re in stable condition as of Wednesday.

Bradford is charged with attempted murder, discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Officials said Bradford received his initial appearance in North Carolina on Wednesday and will be extradited back to South Carolina at a later date.

The U.S. Marshal Task Force also assisted in the arrest.

