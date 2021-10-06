Submit a Tip
'Lifts the spirits': Businesses thank CMC workers by offering nearly $10K in prizes

Several Grand Strand business brought Krispy Kreme to Conway Medical Center as a thank you to...
Several Grand Strand business brought Krispy Kreme to Conway Medical Center as a thank you to healthcare workers who have been on the COVID-19 pandemic frontlines.(Source: WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Some Grand Strand businesses have found a unique way to say thank you to Conway Medical Center workers who have been on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic for nearly two years.

A local group of businesses has come together to offer nearly $10,000 in giveaways.

The prizes range from car detailing to house cleanings and more.

Frank Espinal, the owner of Ship on Site in Surfside Beach, said he hopes the gesture starts a trend of expressing gratitude toward healthcare workers.

“My hope is that other businesses will do the same thing. Conway hospital is just one hospital of several in the Grand Strand. If you have the opportunity to do something, to thank a frontline worker, know that matters. Thank you just matters,” Espinal said.

One of those thank yous came Wednesday morning, when several of those business owners, in partnership with the networking organization BNI, handed out Krispy Kreme donuts to workers at CMC.

Matt Securro, the VP of human resources for CMC, said that these gestures go a long way as healthcare employees work long hours to fight the pandemic.

“It may seem like a small gesture, but it’s really a huge one because it makes them feel valued. There was a lot of community outreach early on in the pandemic, and it’s waned a lot over the past year or so,” Securro explained. “So it’s magnified now when they see folks like Frank here this morning as workers enter in for a long shift. It lifts the spirits.”

Winners will be drawn through a lottery-type system every week for the next several months.

