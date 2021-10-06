Increased police presence at Myrtle Beach Middle School after threat made by student, officials say

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – There will be an increased police presence at Myrtle Beach Middle School on Wednesday due to a threat made by a student, officials said.

Lisa Bourcier, Horry County Schools spokesperson, said the move was made out of an ‘abundance of caution.’ The threat was reportedly made late Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

Investigators identified the student that made the threat and questioned that person Tuesday night. The student who made the threat is not allowed to attend the school, according to police.

Investigators also determined that students and staff are not in danger.

Parents were notified of the increased police presence in a memo sent by Myrtle Beach Middle School Principal Janice Christy.

Officials want students to remember there are consequences to making threats and to report any threatening activities to school administration or local law enforcement.

