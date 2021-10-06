Submit a Tip
‘Humble, caring officer’: Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant dies of complications with COVID-19

Sergeant Mayhorn served in Iredell County since 2003
(Iredell County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A sergeant with the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office died after a fight with COVID-19, the Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office announced that veteran officer, Sergeant Gary Mayhorn, recently died from complications of the virus.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts we acknowledge the passing of Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Gary Mayhorn from complications of COVID-19,” the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Sergeant Mayhorn served in Iredell County since 2003. He served as a deputy in the Sheriff’s Office’s Civil Division, and most recently as a sworn deputy assigned to the Detention Center as a Supervisor.

“Sergeant Mayhorn will be remembered as a humble, caring officer, who gave so much of himself to ensure the safety and well-being of those entrusted to his care,” the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. “He always had a smile on his face, and often an encouraging word, when you saw him.”

Each of us will miss Sergeant Gary Mayhorn and his passing will leave a tremendous void. We humbly ask you to join with us in keeping the Mayhorn family in your thoughts and prayers. Rest Easy Sergeant Mayhorn.

