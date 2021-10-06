Submit a Tip
Horry County Council sends construction noise ordinance back to committee

(Allison Baker)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 8:44 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – More discussion will be had on making changes to Horry County’s construction noise ordinance.

Currently, construction crews are allowed to work from 7 a.m. - 11 p.m., seven days a week.

But Horry County Councilman Gary Loftus received multiple complaints from homeowners near Surfside Beach about construction noise happening late at night.

He proposed changing the time of building construction to 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Saturdays and 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Sundays.

During the Horry County Council meeting on Tuesday, councilman Al Allen made a motion to amend the ordinance and state that the changes apply to commercial companies, and not homeowners who are working on their homes.

The issue sparked a debate among councilmembers over homeowners’ rights.

In the end, councilmembers voted in favor of referring the matter to the Infrastructure and Regulation Committee for further review.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

