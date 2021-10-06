Horry County Council sends construction noise ordinance back to committee

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – More discussion will be had on making changes to Horry County’s construction noise ordinance.

Currently, construction crews are allowed to work from 7 a.m. - 11 p.m., seven days a week.

But Horry County Councilman Gary Loftus received multiple complaints from homeowners near Surfside Beach about construction noise happening late at night.

He proposed changing the time of building construction to 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Saturdays and 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Sundays.

During the Horry County Council meeting on Tuesday, councilman Al Allen made a motion to amend the ordinance and state that the changes apply to commercial companies, and not homeowners who are working on their homes.

The issue sparked a debate among councilmembers over homeowners’ rights.

In the end, councilmembers voted in favor of referring the matter to the Infrastructure and Regulation Committee for further review.

