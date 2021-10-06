‘He was talking wild’: Man calls 911, says he spoke with Brian Laundrie near Appalachian Trail

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WYFF/WMBF) - A man who said he talked to Brian Laundrie near the Appalachian Trail over the weekend described the encounter to a 911 dispatcher.

Laundrie is a person of interested in the death of his fiancée, Gabby Petito, who was found dead in Wyoming last month.

The man called 911 at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday. He said he driving on the highway at the time, but earlier in the night had talked to a man he was “99.99%” sure was Brian Laundrie.

“He was talking wild. He said that his girlfriend loved him and he had to go out to California to see her, and he was asking me how to get to California,” the man said on the 911 call.

“He was acting funny,” he told the dispatcher.

The man said the two talked in a parking lot near the Appalachian Trail and the man he thinks was Laundrie was driving a newer model white truck.

The caller said he would meet authorities if he needed to.

“I’m telling you it was him,” the man said to the dispatcher.

Several law enforcement agencies say they have received reports of Laundrie sightings in western North Carolina.

The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office says it has investigated other reported sightings.

Chief Deputy Jeff Haynes with the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office released the following statement:

“We have received a number of calls regarding the sighting of Brian Laundrie over the past several days, each one being investigated thoroughly and areas of concern searched, but all to no avail. We will continue to respond and fully investigate all calls for service related to the nationwide search for Mr. Laundrie within our jurisdiction.”

There were also reports of Laundrie in Watauga County last week.

Police in Boone confirmed that they received several calls about reported sightings and investigated all of those reports.

The FBI office in Charlotte says no tip has warranted a follow-up from the FBI.

FBI officials in Denver advised monitoring their Twitter page for any updates or new information.

