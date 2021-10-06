Submit a Tip
Getting ready for the Grand Strand Young Professionals Cornament

By Danyel Detomo
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -Do you love a fun game of cornhole? If the answer is yes, you will want to check out a Cornament happening on Saturday, October 23rd.

The Grand Strand Young Professionals and the David Aylor Law Firm are hosting this at Local on the Water in North Myrtle Beach. This will be from 11am-4pm and all the proceeds go to Substitutes for Santa.

Here are the details:

This tournament will consist of 24 teams with each team being made up of 2 people. There will be awards for the top three placing teams. Teams are encouraged to dress in a theme of their choosing as there will be an award for the best dressed team!

Tickets:Tickets include two beers and a make your own taco bar. Additional beverages and food can be purchased.

Team Ticket: $50 (for two people) Please register both team players under the teams section

Spectator Ticket: $20 (one person)

We learned some cornhole tips and got a preview of what the Cornament will be like!

