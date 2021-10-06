Submit a Tip
Four candidates vying to become Myrtle Beach mayor face off in debate

City of Myrtle Beach
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Four out of the five candidates hoping to become mayor of Myrtle Beach will face off during a debate on Wednesday night.

The Myrtle Beach Mayoral Candidates Debate is being put on by Patriots Reporting for Duty at the Gen. R.H. Reed Recreation Center, which is located at 800 Gabreski Lane. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday and the debate will start at 7 p.m.

Paul Gable will be moderating the debate.

The following candidates will be taking part in the debate:

  • Tammie Durant
  • Gene Ho
  • William D. McClure
  • C.D. Rozsa

Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune is also running in hopes of being re-elected to the seat, but she won’t be participating in the debate after committing to another event around the same time.

City voters will choose a mayor on Tuesday, Nov. 2.

City Council elections in Myrtle Beach are at-large and non-partisan, with members serving four-year terms.

