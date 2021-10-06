Fort Bragg solider killed in military vehicle accident was a father to 5

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WRAL/WMBF) - Officials have released the name of a Fort Bragg soldier who was killed in an accident involving a military vehicle on Monday afternoon.

Private First Class Patrick J. Hernandez, 30, was assigned to the 108th Military Police Company, 503rd Military Police Battalion and the 16th brigade.

Hernandez, from Texas, enlisted in the U.S. Army in August 2020. He recently graduated from the Airborne school in Fort Benning, Georgia. He’s survived by his parents, wife and five children.

“He was always available to mentor me and give guidance from his past experiences. I am heartbroken I had such a short time to know such a great individual and a great father,” said Pfc Michael D. Sanders, of 3rd Platoon, 108th MP Company.

Hernandez was the second Fort Bragg solider to die in the past couple days. A paratrooper was found dead in his on-post apartment on Monday.

“Unfortunately, we lost one of our own in a vehicle accident on post,” said said Lt. Col. Andrew Till, commander of 503rd MP Battalion. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to Pfc. Hernandez’s family as they grieve the loss of their loved one. The 503rd MP Battalion is grieving as well, and we will honor Pfc. Hernandez’s life and service.”

The battalion will host a memorial service for Hernandez in the next couple weeks.

