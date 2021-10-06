FIRST ALERT: On-and-off downpours continue this week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A steady feed of tropical moisture into the Carolinas will keep the rain chances around.

As we’ve seen so far this week, it’s not an all-day washout, but scattered showers and storms. That’s what continues this week with more on-and-off downpours likely throughout both Thursday and Friday. When you’re not seeing the rain, the clouds linger with only a few peeks of sunshine to end the workweek.

Slow but steady improvements arrive this weekend as some drier air finally works its way in. Few more downpours are likely Saturday before most spots turn dry by Sunday. Rain chances will remain slim as we move through early next week.

The return of more Fall-like weather looks at least another ten days down the road. We’ll keep things muggy for October standards through the next week.

Rain chances trend lower over the weekend (WMBF)

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.