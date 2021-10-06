FIRST ALERT: Clouds and rain chances increase through the week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Showers and storms continue through the work week with increasing cloud cover each day.

Mostly cloudy skies work into the area with rain chances again today at 30%. (WMBF)

Today will be another day with a mix of sun and clouds as highs flirt with the low-mid 80s once again. High humidity will continue to bring daily rain chances through the rest of the week with another day filled with showers and storms.

Rain chances ramp up to 60% on Friday with showers looking more likely. (WMBF)

Rain chances will ramp up by the end of the week as a cold front stalls near the region. As the cold front stalls out, tropical moisture increases on Thursday and Friday, increasing the rain chances to 40% on Thursday and will peak at 60% on Friday. Temperatures will cool a few degrees with cloud cover and rain chances as highs reach the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Mostly cloudy skies continue with temperatures in the upper 70s. (WMBF)

The weekend will likely start unsettled with lingering showers on Saturday with temperatures held in check once again. Highs will reach the upper 70s on Saturday as clouds remain around for the first half of the weekend. As we head into Sunday, clouds will remain around but the forecast will begin to dry out. We’ll hold onto a 20% chance of a shower with highs remaining in the upper 70s.

When all is said and done, the heaviest rain will remain to our west across the western Carolinas through the Deep South where 3-6″ of rain is possible. Locally, our rainfall totals remain with 1-2″ expected by the end of Saturday.

