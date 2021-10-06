Submit a Tip
Dining With Dockery: Bar 19 Twelve

We tried some amazing food at Bar 19 Twelve!
By Andrew Dockery
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - In this week’s episode of Dining with Dockery, Andrew and the Grand Strand Today crew head up to Bar 19 Twelve up in North Myrtle Beach.

Located on Highway 17, Bar 19 Twelve has some incredible menu items ranging from starters, burgers, fresh seafood and more! It’s not only a place for food but a place known for their cocktails as well!

In this week’s episode, Andrew tries out some amazing menu items that you won’t want to miss. You can watch the entire interview in the video above!

For a look at their full menu or for more information, be sure to visit their website. Have somewhere you want Andrew to go? Send him a message on Facebook or Twitter!

