DHEC: Rabid bat found, pet exposed in Dillon County

DILLON, S.C. (WMBF) - A rabid bat was recently found and exposed a pet in the Pee Dee, according to state health officials.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says the bat was found in the area of East Main Street and North 14th Avenue in Dillon. It was submitted to DHEC’s laboratory for testing on Monday.

A rabies test came back positive on Tuesday.

The agency said one cat was exposed and will be quarantined as required by state law. DHEC also said no people are known to have been exposed as of Wednesday.

“Never handle a bat or any wild or stray animal, alive or dead, with your bare hands,” DHEC said in a statement. “Any bat that could have had potential contact with people, pets, or livestock should be safely trapped in a sealed container and not touched. Once a bat is released, it can’t be tested for rabies. Never release a bat that has potentially exposed a person or pet.”

DHEC says anyone who knows of additional exposure, human or animal, is asked to contact their Florence office at (843) 661-4825 during normal business hours or (888) 847-0902 after normal hours.

