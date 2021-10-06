Submit a Tip
Community Champions: Kerry Straley

By Ian Klein
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - For more than a decade, Kerry Straley has been cooking up meals that are served all across Horry County by Meals on Wheels.

Shortly after moving to South Carolina, life threw Straley a curveball after he was diagnosed with stage four cancer. Refusing to give up and keeping his faith in God, he beat the cancer and wanted to find a way to give back to the community.

From cooking to delivering meals, Straley has been a staple at Meals on Wheels.

Meals on Wheels is looking for new drivers to take on drop-off routes after seeing their number of routes nearly double.

Straley says he encourages anyone to find a way to volunteer and give back to their community.

