Coastal Carolina University working to raise domestic violence awareness, support survivors

By Kaley Skaggs
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 8:05 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Coastal Carolina University is on a mission to prevent domestic violence incidents and support survivors.

The university is in the midst of its Sexual and Dating/Domestic Violence Awareness week, which is held every year during the month of October.

Chris Donevant-Haines, associate director of CCU’s LiveWell office, says students who are in the 18 to 24 age range are at a higher risk for experiencing sexual and dating domestic violence.

There will be different activities and opportunities at CCU this week for people to speak out in solidarity with victims of abuse. Organizers hope the event will give people a voice and an opportunity to learn more about this ongoing issue.

”So we want to work really hard to bring this topic to the attention of our community, and not just for one day, but throughout the year,” said Donevant-Haines.

Wednesday is the last day of Sexual and Dating/Domestic Violence Awareness week at CCU, and the university will host The Clothesline Project, is a visual display of violence statistics.

The Clothesline Project, which began about 30 years ago, will last from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at CCU.

